Documents Show Juror Asked To Be Dismissed In Bridgegate Case

April 14, 2017 8:33 PM
Filed Under: Bill Baroni, Bridgegate, Bridgegate Juror, Bridget Kelly

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Newly unsealed documents in the Bridgegate case show defense attorneys sought a mistrial ruling after a juror called the case “overwhelming” and asked to be dismissed.

Attorneys for Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly asked U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton to declare a mistrial when a juror sought to be removed from the panel.

The reason for the mistrial request was not known. The 12-person jury handed down guilty verdicts in November for Baroni and Kelly on fraud and conspiracy charges.

FULL CBS NEW YORK BRIDGEGATE COVERAGE

They were accused of deliberately causing traffic problems at the Gorge Washington Bridge in Fort Lee as political revenge against Democratic Mayor Mark Sokolich, who declined to endorse Gov. Chris Christie for reelection in 2013.

Baroni, 45, was sentenced to two years in prison last week, while coKelly, 44, was sentenced to 18 months. Both were also sentenced to a year of probation, and they must also serve 500 hours of community service.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie had appointed Baroni to a post at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the bridge. Kelly was his deputy chief of staff.

Christie was not charged.

