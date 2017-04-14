NYPD Officers Suspended After Handcuffed Suspect Escapes In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has suspended two officers accused of covering up the escape of a handcuffed suspect.
On Tuesday night, the officers arrested three men for disorderly conduct in the Bronx.
One of the suspects, a 21-year-old, was placed in the back of a squad car when sources tell CBS2 a stranger opened the door of the marked car and allowed the man to escape.
When the officers got back to their precinct, they allegedly processed the two other suspects and didn’t mention the man who got away, CBS2 reported.
The escaped suspect was eventually tracked down at his home and arrested, according to published reported.