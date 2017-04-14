Dust Kicked Up At Chelsea Hotel Work Site Tests Positive For Lead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A complaint about dust created by construction work at the Chelsea Hotel has led to an unsettling revelation from the health department — it tested positive for lead.
At one point Dillon Thomas and Leonard Cohen called the Chelsea ‘home.’
As 1010 WINS’ Al Jones reported, the health department has found the historic hotel is also home to lead.
Renovations kicked up dust that contain 26 times the federal limit. It’s not exactly what resident Zev Greenfield wanted to hear.
“I have children. I’ll go look into, that’s all I can say. Now you got me worried about my children,” he said.
The city halted renovations at the Chelsea in March. Two follow-up tests did not find the same problem, so work has since resumed.
It’s been a tough re-do for the Chelsea, with city departments handling dozens of potential violations.