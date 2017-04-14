Report Alleges Decades Of Sexual Abuse At Prestigious Connecticut Boarding School

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — The prestigious Wallingford, Connecticut boarding school Choate Rosemary Hall has admitted to decades of sexual abuse within its halls.

A report released by a law firm investigator for the school’s Board of Trustees documents allegations of sexual misconduct against more than 12 former faculty and staff members dating back to the 1960s.

LINK: Read The Full Report

The report alleged sexual misconduct took place between 1963 and 2010. It included allegations of intimate kissing, sexual intercourse, and forced or coerced intercourse, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

The report notes that in some cases the school acted quickly in response to the alleged sexual misconduct but in other cases it didn’t, Miller reported.

In a statement the school said, “We profoundly apologize. We honor and thank the survivors of sexual misconduct who came forward. We extend our deepest apologies most specifically to all survivors of sexual misconduct and their loved ones.”

One teacher named in the suit was Jaime Rivera, a Spanish teacher it fired in 1999 after he was accused of having intercourse with one student during a school trip to Costa Rica and groping another student.

The report says he was able to continue his education career for the next 18 years and was recently the principal of Wamogo Regional High School in Litchfield.

He resigned last week after Choate notified the superintendent about the allegations.

Rivera denies the allegations.