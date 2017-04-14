Police: Man Shoots Girlfriend To Death On Street In Dix Hills

DIX HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested after police said he fatally shot his girlfriend on the street on Long Island.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Burroughs Avenue near Kenmore Street in Dix Hills.
Eric Bermudez confronted his girlfriend, 37-year-old Regina Flecha, and shot her multiple times, according to Suffolk County police. He then pulled her into his vehicle and drove away from the scene, investigators said.
Detectives later saw Bermudez speeding on Fifth Avenue in Bay Shore, pulled him over and found Flecha, police said. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
The 36-year-old Bermudez was arrested and charged with murder.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.