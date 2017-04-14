Weekend Movies: Behind The Scenes Of ‘The Fate Of The Furious’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This weekend at the movies, Vin Diesel and the “Fast and the Furious” family are back at it with some insane new car chases in locations around the globe.

In the series’ newest installment, “The Fate of the Furious,” Dominic Toretto (Diesel), betrays his family and joins up with Cipher (Charlize Theron) — the most dangerous cyber terrorist in the world.

Theron is the series’ first-ever female villain — and it called for a distinctive hairdo, Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Fraizer reported.

“My assistant actually came up with the hair — she just kinda of out of nowhere said ‘you should do dreadlocks,'” Theron said. “Almost dangerous looking, like her hair could be weapons, like her hair could hurt you — but still at the same time really beautiful. That was really fun”

But it’s the stunts that are blowing everyone’s minds this time around, from a historic car chase in Cuba, to cars flying out of buildings in New York City, and a high-speed chase on ice against a nuclear submarine.

“New York is such a great canvas for street car chases. The action that ensues in New York City is so hard to beat,” Diesel said.

“Fate of the Furious” is the eighth installment of the “Fast and the Furious” series.

