Riders Rescued From Stranded Maryland Six Flags ‘Joker’s Jinx’ Coaster

BALTIMORE (CBSNewYork/AP) – It was an unexpected adventure for riders on a Six Flags roller coaster in Maryland.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesman Mark Brady said on his Twitter account that the riders became stuck around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Six Flags America in Largo, Maryland.

The “Joker’s Jinx” suddenly stopped about 100 feet off the ground, CBS2 reported.

PGFD Tower 826 brings down another 3. Total of 13 down and 7 to go. All are OK @SixFlagsDC #PGFD pic.twitter.com/t8zeEgjM6T — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 14, 2017

Firefighters were on the scene rescuing the passengers from the cars stuck on the track. According to CBS News, all passengers were safely on the ground by 9:30 p.m.

U/D @SixFlagsDC 3 more safely down with just 2 more riders and remaining rescue techs to come down. #PGFD. All are OK pic.twitter.com/pQqrKzwZ6P — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) April 14, 2017

According to CBS News, the “Joker’s Jinx” ride has gotten stuck four times since 2014.

