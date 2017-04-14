No One Hurt After Church Roof Collapses In Passaic

April 14, 2017 9:47 AM
PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — No one was hurt after the roof of a church collapsed in Passaic.

It happened Thursday at Saint Anthony of Padua church. Parishioners say they noticed sagging in the ceiling earlier in the week, CBS2 reported.

Pictures posted by the church on Facebook show ceiling panels and splintered wood on empty pews.

The Record reports there is concern that insurance might not cover the repairs, so parishioners are raising money on the church’s website.

The red brick church is nearly a century old, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

Masses are being held across the street in the church’s gymnasium for now.

