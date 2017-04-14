Phil Jackson: Carmelo Anthony Would Be ‘Better Off Somewhere Else’

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Noting that the Knicks have not been able to win with Carmelo Anthony, team president Phil Jackson made it clear Friday that the 10-time All-Star no longer fits into the organization’s plans.

The Knicks president said that in his exit interview this week with Anthony, “we talked about how we’re going to go about doing what we have to do.”

“We have not been able to win with him on the court at this time, and I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that will be better off somewhere else and using his talents somewhere where he can win or chase that championship,” Jackson said. “Right now, we need players that are really active, can play every single play, defensively and offensively. It’s really important for us.”

Jackson characterized his meeting with Anthony as “cordial.”

Anthony, 32, has no-trade clause that he must waive if the Knicks are to deal him. Jackson said the team will “take into account his consideration” in searching for a trade partner.

While Jackson’s remarks are the most candid to date regarding Anthony, they are not surprising. The Knicks tried to trade the forward this past season, with the most serious talks reportedly involving the Cavaliers, Clippers and Celtics. Jackson said Friday the Knicks did not receive any rational offers before the trade deadline.

In 74 games this past season, Anthony, who has two years, $54 million remaining on his contract, as well as a $4 million trade kicker, averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The Knicks finished 31-51 this season, their third straight 50-loss campaign.