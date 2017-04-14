Man Indicted On Murder, Other Charges In Shooting Death Of Mount Vernon Teen Basketball Star

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The man accused of killing a 13-year-old rising basketball star in Mount Vernon was arraigned Friday on murder and other charges.

David Hardy, 21, was indicted on second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon charges in the fatal shooting of Shamoya McKenzie, the Westchester County District Attorney said.

Hardy pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in May. If convicted, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

Authorities said McKenzie was sitting in the passenger seat of her mom’s car on her way home from basketball practice on New Year’s Eve when Hardy opened fire at a rival gang member along East Third Street.

One of the bullets went through the rear passenger window, striking the teen in the head, police said. The other man Hardy was aiming for was also hit, according to authorities.

After the shooting, investigators said Hardy fled Mount Vernon and headed south, triggering a multi-state manhunt, but then returned to Mount Vernon shortly before he was arrested in January.

Defense attorney Peter St. George Davis has said he doesn’t believe there is any physical evidence linking Hardy to the crime.

At the time of the shooting, the Mount Vernon Lady Knights basketball team described McKenzie as a “beautiful, intelligent young lady who brightened the room with her smile.”

Her mother said she was looking forward to going to the University of Connecticut and one day the WNBA.

On Thursday, New York Liberty all-star center Tina Charles announced that the Liberty was making McKenzie the 37th pick of the 2017 WNBA draft.

The @nyliberty was proud to have @tinacharles31 select Shamoya McKenzie as the No. 37 pick in the @WNBA Draft in front of our fans tonight. pic.twitter.com/NzJ2c8ScrT — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) April 14, 2017

“It is important for the New York Liberty to continue to show up for Shamoya McKenzie, a young woman who was killed in a senseless act of violence,” New York Liberty President Isiah Thomas said in a statement on the team’s website, saying they are “honored we were able to make her dream come true by selecting her as a member of our team.”