Apparent Mangold Replacement Johnson Signs RFA Tender With Jets

April 14, 2017 8:46 AM
New York Jets, Wesley Johnson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York Jets center Wesley Johnson has signed his restricted free agent tender.

The team announced the move Thursday.

The tender for Johnson is worth $2.746 million. Johnson is the likely replacement for Nick Mangold, who was released in February.

The 26-year-old Johnson started eight of the final nine games last season while filling in for the injured Mangold. Johnson, a fifth-round draft pick by Pittsburgh out of Vanderbilt in 2014, was claimed off waivers by New York during his rookie season.

“He learned a lot from Nick,” coach Todd Bowles said at the NFL owners meetings during the offseason. “He’s great in the run game. He’s a good leader and he got better as the year went on, so hopefully those things will continue.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

