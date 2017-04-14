CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
DEVELOPING: Sources: Taser Used On Suspect At Penn Sta. Amid Delays | Updates | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Heart Disease Develops, Strikes Women At A Surprisingly Young Age

April 14, 2017 6:55 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Annabelle Volgman, heart disease, Mary Calvi

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Should women in their 20s and 30s be concerned about heart disease? The answer is yes.

Heart disease is the number one killer of women and it can start developing in the teen years.

As CBS2’s Mary Calvi reported, for many it’s the last thing on their minds.

Vanessa Rodriguez was fourteen weeks pregnant and just 29-years-old when she suffered a heart attack.

“I was in utter shock. Heart disease is common in men, not a woman in her twenties,” she said.

Carla Wills had her first heart attack at 26, and another at 38. She said she was frustrated by skeptical doctors.

“Before I was diagnosed, I went to four medical professionals,” she said.

Experts said Wills’ experience is not that uncommon.

“Unfortunately, there are doctors that will not take a young woman seriously because they are thought of as low risk,” Dr. Annabelle Volgman said.

Women also need to be aware.

“It’s important to understand from an early age that they could be at risk,” she said.

Risk factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and being overweight. But even know risk factors, many women don’t recognize the symptoms.

“I felt like I had terrible indigestion,” Kary McLlwain said.

McLlwain, 53, was having a heart attack.

Experts said women often experience symptoms they don’t associate with a heart attack.

“Women will sometimes have strange sensations like can’t sleep, jaw pain, teeth pain, neck pain,” Dr. Volgman said.

Vanessa Rodriguez is now exercising and improving her diet to help lower her risk.

“My weight plays a significant factor, so that’s one thing that I need to work on,” Wills said.

Wills is on medication, but has also made lifestyle changes, and wants other women to learn from her experience.

“Make sure you get regular treatment. I have been so made aware that heart disease is the number one killer of women,” Wills said.

While deaths from heart attacks are going down in most age groups they are increasing in women aged 35 to 54.

Other signs of a heart attack that women should look out for include; pressure in the center of the chest, pain in both arms, and nausea or lightheadedness.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia