4/15 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

April 15, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Certainly not a bad start to the weekend as we top out in the low to mid 60s this afternoon! Clouds will continue to increase ahead of a warm front. A few showers are possible this evening, but they’ll be fairly scattered.

nu tu easter 4/15 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Easter Sunday will be gorgeous for most of the day! Temps will soar into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. There will be another shower and storm chance tomorrow night ahead of a cold front, but it looks to hold off until after the dinner hour for most.

nu tu 7day auto8 4/15 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

It’s slightly cooler for Monday, but still well above normal… highs around 70.

Have a great weekend!

