After Weeks Of Waiting, April The Giraffe Finally Gives Birth

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’ve been waiting a long time to say this… April the giraffe has finally given birth!
The 15-year-old giraffe delivered her calf Saturday.
Millions tuned in to Animal Adventure Park‘s “giraffe cam” livestream everyday since late February to witness the big event.
The livestream brought April worldwide fame.
She became the target of conspiracy theories ahead of April Fool’s Day and was even immortalized in song.
The animal even got her own text alerts and merchandise through the upstate New York zoo’s website.