Cardinal Dolan Visits Kids During Easter Egg Hunt At Children’s Museum

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A special guest showed up for an Easter event for kids in Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.
Little ones put on their bunny ears for an Easter egg hunt at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, and were greeted by Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York.
Dolan didn’t help them find the eggs, but came by to make sure everyone was having a good time.
Cardinal Dolan will preside over a Holy Saturday mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Saturday night.
In Rome, Pope Francis presided over a solemn late-night ceremony in St. Peter’s basilica, remembering the death of Jesus.
On Sunday, the pope will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus during Easter mass.