Hundreds Homeless After Blaze Rips Through Passaic Apartment Building

PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A multi-alarm fire tore through an apartment building in Passaic County early Saturday afternoon.

Authorities say the flames broke out on the 5th floor of the building on Gregory Avenue at around 1 p.m. The fire quickly spread to all 46 units in the building, causing multiple collapses, CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported.

“As we were operating, we realized the fire was getting well ahead of us. We were able to get up in there and try to get guys on the roof. We started opening up — fire was well advanced past any stage of possibly putting it out,” Passaic Fire Dept. Chief Patrick Trentacost said.

Around 200 residents were left without a home.

Genesis Rivas said her mother lost everything in the blaze.

“Everybody says it’s just material, but at the end of the day, it’s everything you’ve worked so hard for,” Rivas said. “My mom’s retired, she’s older, so it’s not like she say ‘oh I’m going to work back up and get my life back started again.”

For now, displaced residents are being sheltered at a nearby high school gymnasium. Many families ran out out of the burning building while in the middle of preparing their Easter meals.

“Obviously, this is a difficult time, but in this time as so many count their blessings, and look to their faith, the greatest blessing is that we don’t have a single loss of life,” Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said.

The fire has since been contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.