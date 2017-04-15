CAUGHT ON VIDEO: 4 Attack Man In Violent Staten Island Robbery, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for four suspect accused of beating a 35-year-old man in a violent robbery on Staten Island earlier this month.
Surveillance video shows four men approach the victim in the lobby of his home on St. Paul’s Avenue and Victory Boulevard at around 9:50 p.m. on April 3.
Police say the suspects punched the man in the face before taking two iPhones, a smartwatch, Beats headphones and a gym bag from the victim.
The man did not receive medical attention, police say.
The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.