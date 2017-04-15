Suspect Arrested In Connection To Vanessa Marcotte Murder Case

MILLBURY, Mass (CBSNewYork/CBS News/CBS Boston/AP) — An arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, CBS Boston reports.
The New York City Google employee was visiting her mother in Princeton, Massachusetts when she went jogging on the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2016. Her body was found naked and burned the following day just a half mile away from her mother’s home.
Sources told CBS Boston that the suspect, Angel Cordero Ortiz, was being held at the state police barracks in Millbury, Massachusetts, and will be arraigned on Tuesday.
Authorities investigating the Marcotte’s death announced in February they had a DNA profile of a person of interest, described as a 30-year-old Hispanic or Latino man with an athletic build and very short hair.
Authorities plan to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the arrest.
Law enforcement agencies have said they’ve received more than 1,000 tips relating to the case.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)