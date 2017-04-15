United Airlines Changes Policy After Doctor Dragged Off Flight

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — United Airlines has updated its policies after the airline was harshly criticized following an incident where a passenger was dragged off a flight earlier this week.

United Airlines now says it will require staff and crew to check in at least 60 minutes before a flight.

The change comes less than a week after Dr. David Dao was seen on cell phone video being dragged off a flight after refusing to give up his seat for a United Airlines crew member.

Dao said he was a doctor and had to get home to patients.

Dao suffered a severe concussion, broken nose, and lost two front teeth.

A statement was released by Dao’s attorneys on Tuesday, saying he was undergoing treatment at a Chicago hospital for his injuries.

“The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao’s medical care and treatment,” Chicago attorney Stephen L. Golan of Golan Christie Taglia said in a news release.

The firm, along with Chicago aviation attorney Thomas A. Demetrio of Corboy & Demetrio, is representing the Dao family.

Dao plans to file a lawsuit against the airline.

United Airlines chief executive officer Oscar Munoz issued an apology Tuesday for the treatment of a passenger dragged off a plane, saying “No one should ever be mistreated this way.”