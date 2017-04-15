4/15 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Some more clouds will move in this evening ahead of a chance for a few scattered showers tonight. Overall it’ll be a cloudy and mild night with temps bottoming out in the low to mid 50s.
Some fog is possible in the early morning so be careful if you’re heading out early for Easter services…but the main story tomorrow will be the holiday warmth! Temps will surge well into the 70s and even some low 80s across the area! We don’t expect any records but it will still be a nice Easter treat!
A few showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop tomorrow evening and into the night, so that may present an issue for late commuters.
Sunshine returns Monday with “cooler” temps topping out around 70.
Have a great night!