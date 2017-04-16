4/16 CBS2 Sunday Evening Weather Headlines

April 16, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

What a stunner of an Easter Sunday it was! We had holiday warmth with temperatures well into the 80s for spots away from the coast. A few showers & thundershowers are possible this evening which will drop temps back into the 70s and 60s…stays mild with temps bottoming out in the 50s & 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be another lovely day…but much cooler! Temps only top off in the upper 60s & low 70s, which is still about 5-10 degrees above normal. Tuesday will be another bright day but with even cooler temps struggling to get out of the 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

The mid-week forecast looks to be unsettled with several chances for rain and temps climbing back into the 60s by the end of the week.

