Man Beaten, Robbed Inside Bronx Liquor Store, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to track down two men they say robbed a man inside a liquor store in the Bronx last weekend.
The men walked into the store on East 170th Street just before 9 p.m. Saturday.
Police said they punched the 54-year-old victim multiple times in the face, causing cuts and bruises. They then took $700 from his pocket.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln.
Police described the first suspect as a black man, approximately 30 to 35 years old, with a dark complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and dark shoes.
The second suspect was described as a black man, approximately 55 to 60 years old, with a dark complexion and bald head. He was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt and dark pants.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers Website or texting tips to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577.