Police: Suspect Sought After Officer Hospitalized With Severe Laceration

April 16, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an incident that left an officer hospitalized on Saturday night.

The plainclothes officer spotted 20-year-old Naquan Smith allegedly making a drug deal near Willis Avenue and East 137 Street in the Bronx shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police say the officer chased Smith but suffered a severe laceration to his right arm.

He’s now recovering at Lincoln Hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers Website or texting tips to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

