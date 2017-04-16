Police: Suspect Sought After Officer Hospitalized With Severe Laceration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an incident that left an officer hospitalized on Saturday night.
The plainclothes officer spotted 20-year-old Naquan Smith allegedly making a drug deal near Willis Avenue and East 137 Street in the Bronx shortly after 10:30 p.m.
Police say the officer chased Smith but suffered a severe laceration to his right arm.
He’s now recovering at Lincoln Hospital.
