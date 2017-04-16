Reports Of Shots Fired Spark Panic Near Coney Island Amusement Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — False reports of shots fired ignited chaos near Coney Island’s Luna Park Sunday evening.

The FDNY tells CBS2′ several people were taken to Coney Island Hospital with minor injuries.

As TV 10/55’s Brian Conybeare reports, thousands of people were enjoying the beautiful Easter Sunday weather when suddenly it all turned into chaos.

Shooting a Coney island pic.twitter.com/d2abEceEKx — Vladislav (@vladislovekim) April 16, 2017

Video posted to social media shows the panic that unfolded after unconfirmed reports of shots fired inside the park. Witnesses say people were running and screaming in all directions trying to find some place safe to hide.

An army of police officers arrived to try and bring the situation under control. Witnesses say at least one person wound up in handcuffs, and they described a group of young men in some kind of dispute.

Glass bottles were thrown and then suddenly a large blast that resembled gunfire rang out.

“After the bottle was thrown in the air and she was hit with the bottle, about two seconds later we heard about four or five shots,” one witness told CBS2. “Right here by the Cyclone and we saw a whole group running towards the boardwalk.”

“People running, children, families, with agonizing faces in agony saying ‘run, run, run. There’s a man with a gun’,” another witness said. “We don’t know what’s happening. We’re enjoying the evening and next thing you know people are jumping on one another.”

At least one woman was hit with a bottle. She was treated in the back of an ambulance after the incident calmed down.

All reports of any shooting by the amusement area in Coney Island are false. There were no shots fired or anyone shot. #coneyisland — NYPD 60th Precinct (@NYPD60Pct) April 17, 2017

Late Sunday the NYPD’s 60th Precinct tweeted that any reports of shots fired in the area Sunday were incorrect.