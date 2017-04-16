Elderly Man Assaulted And Robbed Inside Bronx Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for three people they say robbed and beat a 66-year-old man inside his apartment in the Bronx last week.
Police say the three suspects forcibly entered the victim’s apartment on East 172 Street and Walton Avenue around 9 p.m. April 8th and displayed a firearm before striking him in the head.
They stole the victim’s cell phone before fleeing in an unknown direction.
The elderly man was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.
The suspects are described as follows:
Suspect 1: Hispanic male last seen wearing a gray baseball cap and all dark clothing
Suspect 2: Black or Hispanic male last seen wearing a hooded jacket and knapsack, baseball cap, and all dark clothing
Suspect 3: Black or Hispanic female last seen with her hair tied on the top of her head and wearing a white undershirt, blue jacket, and pants
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.