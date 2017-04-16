CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
New Yorkers Out And About On Unseasonably Warm Easter Sunday

April 16, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: Central Park, Easter Sunday, Erin Logan, Peter Haskell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With temperatures in some areas in the upper 80’s, New Yorkers made sure to get outside and enjoy what’s been an incredibly warm Easter Sunday.

Thousands of people flocked to the city’s outdoor spaces, unable to do the traditional sit-down holiday meal indoors this year.

From football to frisbee, to spike-ball, to sunbathing — the list of things to do this Easter Sunday was endless in Central Park.

One guy was particularly excited about his special chair.

“Have you ever seen that thing in the infomercial,” he asked CBS2’s Erin Logan. “You run in the wind with it. Then you put it down. It’s great. It’s comfortable, relaxing in the sun.”


Relaxing in their unusually dressed down Easter attire, some people added a bit of flair to their look by donning confetti eggs.

While some folks still rolled out their full-blown Easter meal picnic-style, others say this year’s holiday had a different feeling.

Feeling full just wasn’t necessary.

“I think it’s more about socializing in sort of a group enjoyment of the weather,” New Yorker Andrews Matthieu told CBS2.

Shannon Hall couldn’t agree more. She says she missed her family this year, but this weather made it a bit easier to swallow.

New Yorker Carlos Poste tells WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell he’s been waiting a long time for a day like this.

“It’s like, um, purgatory and then you realize in the middle of purgatory that there’s actually a door there and you can make your way through that door and through that door there’s strawberries and, like, sangria,” he said. “The whole time, you didn’t even know.”

After burning some calories, one group of people was getting ready for some bunny bars — rice crispy treats with some popcorn, M & M’s, and sprinkles.

Shannon Oleson says she feels right at home spending Easter just like she used to.

“I’m from Texas,” she said, “so Easter was always warm. But I’ve never had it in New York yet so it’s pretty awesome.”

