4/16 CBS2 Easter Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning everybody, and Happy Easter! It’ll be a very warm day across the area with many spots into the low 80s! Expect a few patchy clouds this morning with some patchy fog as well, so be wary of that if you’re heading out for early morning services.
We’ll have mostly sunny skies through the day with temps soaring to levels 10-20 degrees above normal! We don’t expect any records, but it’ll still be a nice holiday treat!
There will be a few showers and thunderstorms moving through this evening and it will stay mild with temps around 60.
Monday will be a sunny and “cooler” day, but still quite mild with temps reaching the 70 degree mark.