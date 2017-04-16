4/16 CBS2 Easter Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

April 16, 2017 4:50 AM

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody, and Happy Easter! It’ll be a very warm day across the area with many spots into the low 80s! Expect a few patchy clouds this morning with some patchy fog as well, so be wary of that if you’re heading out for early morning services.

nu tu skycast 3d wakeup 1 4/16 CBS2 Easter Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll have mostly sunny skies through the day with temps soaring to levels 10-20 degrees above normal! We don’t expect any records, but it’ll still be a nice holiday treat!

nu tu easter 1 4/16 CBS2 Easter Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

There will be a few showers and thunderstorms moving through this evening and it will stay mild with temps around 60.

nu tu tomorrows highs1 4/16 CBS2 Easter Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Monday will be a sunny and “cooler” day, but still quite mild with temps reaching the 70 degree mark.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia