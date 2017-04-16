Recipes: Easter Dishes From Trattoria Dell’Arte’s Brandon Fay

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Make your Easter celebration a memorable one with a festive, spring time menu that will delight your family and friends.

Managing Director of Tratoria Dell’Arte in Midtown, Brandon Fay, stops by the CBS2 kitchen to show us how.

Below is the recipe for his Crustless Spring Vegetable Quiche:

Makes 8, 4 oz. mini baking cups (or mason jars) quiche

What you’ll need:

2 dozen large eggs

2 oz wild ramps, chopped

1 ½ cup radish, mandolin sliced

2 red bell pepper, diced

2 green bell pepper, diced

¼ tomato

½ cup blanched spinach, squeezed dry, chopped

¼ spanish onion, medium diced

½ cup blanched fingerling potatoes, diced

1 tbsp. finely chopped basil

1 tsp. finely chopped parsley

1 tsp. finely chopped oregano

8 tsp. sour cream, for garnish

Chopped chives, for garnish

8 cherry tomatoes, roasted, for garnish

Freshly ground black pepper and kosher salt, to taste

Vegetable spray

8 baking cups or 3 oz. mason jars

How to Make It:

1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Lightly grease baking cups (or 4 oz mason jars) with vegetable spray.

2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; saute ramps, radish, red and yellow bell peppers, spinach, onion and fingerling potatoes, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes.

3. Add basil, parsley and oregano. Season to taste; let sauté until vegetables are softened, another 5 minutes; remove from heat.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine eggs, vegetables, tomatoes. Season to taste.

5. Pour egg mixture and vegetables into baking cups or mason jars so there is only ¼” lip.

6. Arrange on a sheet tray, and bake until eggs are set and golden brown, about 7-10 minutes.

7. Remove from heat, and garnish with a dollop of sour cream, chopped chives, and roasted tomatoes.

Tips: Cook in mini mason jars for individual, fun servings, no plate needed. Cook, carry and eat!

Tip: Need a faster way to cook your quiche? Fill mason jar with prepared egg mixture and zap in a microwave on high for 2-3 minutes, or until the eggs are cooked.

Below is the recipe for his Smoke Ham Mac & Cheese:

Makes 8 mini baking cups (2- 4 oz)

What You’ll Need:

For Ham:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

4 oz caramelized smoked ham, cubed

For Mac & Cheese:

1 quart heavy cream

¼ cup unsalted butter

½ cup flour

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. nutmeg, freshly grated

2 cups extra sharp cheddar cheese

¼ cup swiss cheese

¼ cup pecorino cheese

¼ cup parmesan cheese

3 cups cooked elbow pasta (about 12 ounces)

Seasoned panko bread crumbs, to finish

Basil leaves, for garnish

Shaved parmesan cheese, for garnish

Vegetable spray

8 baking cups

How to Make It:

1. For the caramelized ham: Place a small skillet over medium-high heat; heat oil and add smoked ham. Saute ham, stirring occasionally, until crispy and caramelized, about 3-5 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside.

2. For the béchamel: Bring heavy cream to a boil and remove from heat; set aside.

3. In the interim, melt butter over high heat in a large saucepan; mix in flour until it looks sandy, about 1-2 minutes.

4. Slowly whisk in heavy cream, so no lumps form. Whisk in salt and nutmeg.

5. Bring mixture to a boil, whisking constantly until mixture thickens and becomes glossy.

6. Mix in the sharp cheddar, swiss, pecorino, and parmesan cheese; remove from heat.

7. Preheat oven to 350 F; using vegetable spray, lightly grease baking cups (or small mason jars if you don’t have baking cups).

8. Toss elbow pasta and caramelized smoked ham (plus residual pan juice) in a large bowl. Add cheese sauce and fold until evenly coated.

9. Spoon mac and cheese into mini baking cups (or mason jars). Top with bread crumb and bake until mac and cheese is heated through and bread crumbs are browned and crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove and garnish with basil and shaved parmesan.

Tip: Use a sharp cheddar cheese and nice smoked ham to make the Mac and Cheese intensely and wonderfully flavorful. Make sure to caramelize the smoked ham.

Tip: Serving the Mac and cheese in mini baking cups not only make it easy to cook but fun for your guests.

Have a happy holiday!