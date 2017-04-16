Suspect Sought In Attempted Rape In Jackson Heights, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman in the Jackson Heights section of Queens early Sunday.
Police say the suspect approached the 35-year-old victim around 4:40 a.m. near the intersection of 74th Street and 37th Avenue and pulled her backwards by her arms before punching her in the back of the head numerous times.
When the victim fell to the ground the suspect dragged her towards a nearby fence where he attempted to rape her, according to police.
The woman managed to fight her attacker off and ran towards 37th Avenue where she flagged down a passing motorist, according to police. She was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital in stable condition with bruising and abrasions to her head and torso.
The suspect was last seen heading northbound on 74th Street with the victim’s purse, according to police.
Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the ages of 30 and 35, and approximately 5’5″ with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, a green shirt, black shoes, and light colored pants.
