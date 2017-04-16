CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Suspect Sought In Attempted Rape In Jackson Heights, Queens

April 16, 2017 9:50 PM
Filed Under: Jackson Heights, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is looking for a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman in the Jackson Heights section of Queens early Sunday.

Police say the suspect approached the 35-year-old victim around 4:40 a.m. near the intersection of 74th Street and 37th Avenue and pulled her backwards by her arms before punching her in the back of the head numerous times.

When the victim fell to the ground the suspect dragged her towards a nearby fence where he attempted to rape her, according to police.

The woman managed to fight her attacker off and ran towards 37th Avenue where she flagged down a passing motorist, according to police. She was taken to Elmhurst General Hospital in stable condition with bruising and abrasions to her head and torso.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on 74th Street with the victim’s purse, according to police.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the ages of 30 and 35, and approximately 5’5″ with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, a green shirt, black shoes, and light colored pants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

