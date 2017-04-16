Thieves Lock Store Employees Inside Bathroom During Armed Robbery On Upper East Side, Police Say

April 16, 2017 2:18 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men they say robbed a store at gunpoint on Manhattan’s Upper East Side earlier this week.

Authorities say one of the men walked into the Metro PCS on First Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. He allegedly brandished a gun and locked the 27-year-old female and 46-year-old male employees in a bathroom.

While he kept watch, a second man entered and stole about $2,000 from the store’s cash box, police say.

The suspects are described as black men approximately 20 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by visiting the Crime Stoppers Website or texting tips to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

