Thieves Lock Store Employees Inside Bathroom During Armed Robbery On Upper East Side, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men they say robbed a store at gunpoint on Manhattan’s Upper East Side earlier this week.
Authorities say one of the men walked into the Metro PCS on First Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. He allegedly brandished a gun and locked the 27-year-old female and 46-year-old male employees in a bathroom.
While he kept watch, a second man entered and stole about $2,000 from the store’s cash box, police say.
The suspects are described as black men approximately 20 years old.
