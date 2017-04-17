Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 17, 2017

During Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Boomer offered a subtle reminder to a caller that he was celebrating his birthday.
It was a tale of two shows, as Craig bailed out about halfway through to tend to some stomach issues, leaving birthday boy Boomer to handle things with a little help from everybody’s favorite “update maven,” Jerry Recco.
So in addition to talking about the red-hot Yankees and the struggling Mets, we were treated to a whole lot of hockey talk, as the Blonde Bomber had a few things to get off his chest about the Rangers. The Blueshirts are officially in some trouble after losing Game 3 of their playoff series against the Canadiens, 3-1 on Sunday night.
