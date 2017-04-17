Thousands Participate In 121st Annual Boston Marathon, 4 Years After Bombing

BOSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — The 121st running of the Boston Marathon is getting underway in waves for the 30,000 athletes.

Mobility impaired athletes — the blind and those with prostheses or other challenges — started at 8:50 a.m. Monday.

They were followed by the men’s push rim wheelchair athletes at 9:17 a.m., and the women two minutes later.

The elite women start at 9:32 a.m., and the elite men and the rest of wave one get underway at 10 a.m.

There are three more waves that set up a staggered start: wave two at 10:25 a.m., wave three at 10:50 a.m. and wave four at 11:15 a.m.

Temperatures hit 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies when the elite women left the start in Hopkinton. It was 69 and warming at the halfway point in Wellesley and expected to be up to 72 degrees by the time the runners reached the finish in Boston’s Back Bay.

A tailwind of 13 mph gave the runners a push at the start on Monday. Gusts were expected of up to 30 mph.

A strong tailwind and cooler temperatures in 2011 helped Geoffrey Mutai finish in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 2 seconds. That was the fastest marathon in history at the time, though not a world record because the Boston course does not qualify for world records.

The world record is 2:02:57, set by Kenyan runner Dennis Kimetto in Berlin in 2014.

Bostonians are also marking the fourth anniversary of the deadly Boston marathon bombing, when two pressure-cooker bombs exploded near the finish line on April 15, 2013, killing three spectators and wounding more than 260 people.

A special dinner was held Sunday for those who were injured in the attacks, but will be racing in this year’s marathon.

