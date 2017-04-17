Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Carousel’ Starring Tony Winner Jessie Mueller Returns To Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The classic Rodgers & Hammerstein musical Carousel is headed back to Broadway next spring.
Jessie Mueller, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Jenna Hunterson in Sara Bareilles‘ musical Waitress and who won a Tony award in 2014 for her portrayal of Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will play Julie Jordan opposite Joshua Henry.
Henry is currently starring as Aaron Burr in the touring production of Hamilton.
In her first Broadway musical, Renowned Soprano Renée Fleming will star as Nettie Fowler.
Carousel will be directed by Tony-award winning director Jack O’Brien who is behind the Broadway production of “Charlie And the Chocolate Factory” currently in previews.
Carousel features the classic songs “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and more.
Opening night is set for March 23. There is no word yet on which theater it will call home.