Despite Well Known Risks, Survey Finds Many Use Smartphones Behind The Wheel

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Everyone knows it’s dangerous, but a lot of people are still doing it — driving while distracted.
In a survey of 3-million motorists, almost 9 out of 10 admitted to using their smartphone behind the wheel.
It’s no surprise to frequent driver Tommy Falcone.
“All the time their heads are in their phone, they’re not paying attention to the road, accidents all day long. I drive 95 up and down all day long, and that’s all you see, it’s because they’re on the cell phone. They’re not paying attention,” he told 1010 WINS Al Jones.
The survey by Zen Drive put New Jersey near the bottom, and New York in the middle when it comes to distracted drivers.
Bruce Flemming said it’s a real threat.
“Absolutely. I comment all the time, not to nobody else, to myself. It bothers me a lot. Because I don’t want to be the one that gets hit,” he said.
It comes as no surprise that with distracted driving, comes more traffic deaths — over 40,000 last year for the first time in a decade.