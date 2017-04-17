WFAN Favorite Teams Poll: #10 — 2000 Yankees

Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from April 3-14, we asked you to vote on your favorite local teams over the past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we are revealing the top-10 vote getters.

The 2000 Yankees were by no means one of the franchise’s best ever. In fact, their 87 regular-season victories were the fewest by any team to qualify for the playoffs that year and rank last among the Bombers’ 27 world championship teams. But the 2000 team is fondly remembered because of the buzz a subway World Series against the Mets brought to the Big Apple.

If the Mets had beaten the Yankees, the Bombers and their fans would have never heard the end of it. But the Yanks did not give the Amazins the satisfaction.

The Yankees bounced back from a disastrous end to the regular season, in which they lost 15 of their final 18 games, by beating the A’s in five games in the ALDS and the Mariners in six games in the ALCS.

And although the Yanks vanquished their crosstown rivals in just five games, it was a hard-fought Fall Classic, with every game being decided by two or fewer runs. The tensions between the two teams boiled over in Game 2 when Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens tossed a shattered bat in Mike Piazza’s direction as the Mets’ catcher ran out a foul ball.

En route to winning their fourth title in five years, the Yankees were led at the plate by Derek Jeter (.339 batting average, 15 home runs, 73 RBIs) and Bernie Williams (.307, 30 homers, 121 RBIs). On the mound, Andy Pettitte went 19-9 with a 4.35 ERA, and Clemens was 13-8 with a 3.70 ERA. Mariano Rivera, who broke Whitey Ford’s record for consecutive scoreless innings in the postseason that year (34⅓), registered 36 saves.