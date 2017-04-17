Suit Alleges ‘Friends Of Freddie’ Pet Shelter Let People Adopt Sick Dogs

MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island pet adoption agency under investigation by the New York Attorney General has been slammed by a separate lawsuit alleging the no-kill shelter allowed customers to adopt sick dogs.

Ken Harsch was excited to bring his puppy home to Medford after adopting his new dog Cody from Friends of Freddie in Middle Island.

But the experience turned out to be a nightmare, because the puppy turned out to be very sick.

“He had kennel cough, parasites and advanced pneumonia,” Harsch said. “He was walking around, he’d take two or three steps and then collapse — he was so exhausted. He couldn’t breathe.”

Harsch said he’s paid more than $6,000 in veterinarian fees to help Cody, on top of the $500 he paid in adoption fees in the first place.

Attorney Vesselin Mitev, who filed the suit against the group, said his dog is still recovering.

“People fork over hundreds of dollars, unsuspecting — and they’re infected and infectious,” Mitev said.

If the plaintiffs receive any money, they play to donate the funds to pet rescue groups.

Friends of Freddie was told to get out of a shopping center on Middle Country Road in December 2015 after it was cited for numerous violations.

WCBS 880 has reached out to Friends of Freddie for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.