One More Hoboken Terminal Track Set To Re-Open By June, Lawmakers Announce

HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey lawmakers toured Hoboken Terminal on Monday, months after a deadly accident involving an NJ TRANSIT train traveling on the Pascack Valley Line.
One more track at Hoboken Terminal will reopen by June, following September’s deadly crash — leaving only one out of commission.
“It’s much sooner than everyone thought. We all thought it was going to be 2019, so I take it as very positive news. Kudos to NJ TRANSIT,” State Senate President Steve Sweeney (D) said.
As 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported, the rest of the construction will take time, because the terminal is an historic building.
He said due to its age, many of the safety elements are also outdated, like the bumpers that the train crashed right through.
“That’s what was holding back a train, it’s all rotted out. That was built in 1907, 1908. We need to invest,” he said.
WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported Steven Santoro, the executive director of NJ TRANSIT, ran off when reporters started asking him questions.
On Sept. 29, a commuter train slammed into the terminal, killing one and injuring more than 100.