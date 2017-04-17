CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Search On For Suspect In Jackson Heights Attempted Rape

April 17, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: Janelle Burrell, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for a man who police said assaulted a woman in Queens and then tried to rape her.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. Sunday as the 35-year-old woman was walking alone near 74th Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights.

Investigators say the woman had just finished her shift waitressing at an area bar and was on her way home when the man pulled her backwards from behind and then punched her several times in the back of the head.

When she fell, police said the man dragged her over a fence, where he tried to sexually assault her. The woman was able to get away. Police said the suspect took off with her purse.

The victim was treated at Elmhurst Hospital for bruising and scrapes on her head.

With the suspect still at large, neighbors say they’ll be more careful.

“I’m very surprised to hear that,” said neighbor Sara Frost. “It’s kind of scary. That’s why we chose this neighborhood cause it’s quiet at night.”

One man said it starts by making sure his wife is always with someone when walking outside.

“It’s really scary,” Sanjoi Bakhrin said. “We can’t let her walk alone. ”

Police describe the suspect as a black man, about 5’10” and 160 pounds. He was wearing black pants, black shoes and a black hooded sweater with white specks and the letter “GSRD” on the chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

