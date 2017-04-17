CB Marcus Williams Signs Tender With Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jets have Marcus Williams back in their corner.
The restricted free agent cornerback has signed his second-round tender, the team announced Monday. His one-year contract is worth $2.75 million.
Williams, 25, was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2014, but was cut in September of that season and signed by the Jets a day later. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound defensive back has played in 34 games, starting 15, and intercepted nine passes, including six in 2015.
Williams will be part of a cornerback corps that also includes returning starter Buster Skrine, newly signed ex-Cowboy Morris Claiborne and second-year player Juston Burris.
The Jets also announced Monday that they re-signed fourth-year linebacker Julian Stanford. Stanford, 26, saw action in nine games last season, starting three. He had 28 tackles, including 10 against the Browns. Undrafted coming out of Wagner in 2012, Stanford has also spent time with the Jaguars and Buccaneers.
The terms of Stanford’s contract were not disclosed.