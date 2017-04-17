CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Lawsuit: Army Should Factor PTSD, Other Mental Health Conditions In Discharged Decisions

April 17, 2017 4:32 PM
Filed Under: PTSD, United States Army

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Monday alleges the U.S. Army has issued less-than-honorable discharges for potentially thousands of service members without adequately considering the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions.

The plaintiffs, two Army veterans from Connecticut who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan, say in the lawsuit that they were wrongly denied honorable discharges. The lawsuit filed in Connecticut by Yale Law School Veterans Legal Services Clinic is seeking class-action status.

An Army spokeswoman said the branch doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

One of the plaintiffs, Steve Kennedy, said he developed PTSD and depression after fighting in Iraq in 2007 and 2008 and began abusing alcohol and cutting himself. After going absent-without-leave to attend his own wedding, he was diagnosed by the Army with depression, and he received a general discharge because he had gone AWOL, according to the lawsuit.

Kennedy was later diagnosed with PTSD by the Department of Veterans Affairs, but his discharge status prevented him from receiving benefits including tax exemptions and scholarships that are open only to honorably discharged veterans, the lawsuit said.

“As my PTSD became impossible to manage on my own, my commander told me that the only way I could receive treatment was by leaving the Army with a bad paper discharge,” said Kennedy, who is now pursuing a doctorate in biophysical chemistry. “Just like that, the Army wiped away years of distinguished service to my country and deemed it less than Honorable.”

The lawsuit targets the review boards that give veterans a chance to contest discharges that may have been unjustly harsh.

It is the first lawsuit to argue that the Army Discharge Review Boards are inconsistently following a requirement that they apply a liberal standard to considerations of veterans’ claims alleging PTSD or related conditions, according to Mario Gazzola, a law student intern with the Yale clinic.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  1. Jane Parx says:
    April 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    I have a very strong feeling that many of these cases are really just guys trying to get on that lifelong gravy train. I’m a veteran of the Navy and am eligible for veteran medical care but I don’t use it because there are veterans who do need it, and I think it’s shameful that someone who is capable of pursuing a doctorate in biophysical chemistry with no physical injuries would consider himself ‘disabled’ even when we have really traumatized veterans who need that care and aren’t receiving it. How can someone who is smart enough to apply for the funding and obtain a doctorate in biophysical chemistry be so stupid that thinks the way to get treatment for PTSD is to get himself a dishonorable discharge by going AWOL? I think he’s just smart enough to see that he can get monthly paychecks for the rest of his life.

