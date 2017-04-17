Pence On North Korea: ‘Era Of Strategic Patience Is Over’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Trump administration is making clear North Korea is a top foreign policy priority.

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday visited the Demilitarized Zone separating North and South Korea, where he delivered a warning to the north.

“The era of strategic patience is over. President Trump has made it clear that the patience of the United States and our allies in this region has run out,” Pence said.

The U.S. is demanding North Korea end its nuclear weapons program and stop launching ballistic missiles.

The vice president says the U.S. wants to achieve this through peaceful means, but all options are on the table.

“The world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president in actions taken in Syria and Afghanistan, North Korea would do well not to test his resolve,” Pence said.

On the diplomatic front, the White House is looking to China, North Korea’s primary trading partner, to turn up pressure on the north.

“Either China will deal with this problem or the U.S. and our allies will,” Pence said.

North Korea says it will not be intimated.

President Trump’s deputy national security adviser would not say if the U.S. had sabotaged North Korea’s attempted missile launch this weekend.

Back in 2014 then-President Barack Obama ordered increased cyber and electronic strikes against the North’s missile program.