CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Authorities Express Concerns Over Makeshift Roadside Memorials

April 17, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: Meg Baker

BAYONNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers in New Jersey are working to find a balance across the state between expressions of grief and distractions along highways after fatal motor vehicle accidents.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reports, many families create the makeshift roadside memorials after a loved one is killed in an accident.

“Anytime you lose a loved one you want to remember them and not just family, but others in the community as well,” Bayonne resident David Taylor said.

Now, there’s a proposal in the New Jersey State Assembly to formalize that recognition.

“Currently there is no law applying to it so a lot of families create these ad hoc memorials and sometimes they are a distraction to drivers,” State Assemblyman Nicholas Chiaravalloti tells CBS2. “Sometimes the state takes them down.”

Chiaravalloti is sponsoring the proposed legislation.

“The idea was to allow families to permanently memorialize members they lost along New Jersey highways,” he said.

Most residents in Bayonne said they like the idea of a small, uniform plaque.

“Just a plaque would be beneficial to everyone,” resident Dan Gregory said. “Respect the memory of a loved one and avoid a future accident.”

“A placard is nice,” resident Carla Casanova said. “Stay there forever, people put teddy bears and stuff that kind of get wet, damaged, or ruined.”

Chiaravalloti says the bill still has a few kinks to work out.

“It would become too costly and there would be a significant time delay in recognizing a grief period,” he said. “So we are working on that right now.”

The New Jersey Department of Transportation says it is sensitive to the grieving process and works with state and local police departments to decide if the placement of a given memorial is a danger to the public due to its proximity to the roadway.

As it stands now, if a memorial is determined to be hazardous the DOT will attempt to contact family members and let them know it has to be removed.

The new proposal has a long way to go before being passed, CBS2 reports. Delaware currently allows families to purchase memorial bricks placed at rest stops to remember their loved ones.

Most states ban memorials altogether.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia