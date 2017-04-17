Get In Shape For Summer: NYC’s Best Fitness Classes, Workouts For Spring 2017

By Carly Petrone Want to get in shape for summer? From running courses through Central Park, to jumping on a trampoline, it’s easy to sweat it out with one of these five spring workout classes.

Fit Tours NYC: Central Park Core Tour Meet at 72nd St. and 5th Ave.

New York, NY More: NYC’s Best Running Spots If you’d rather hit the pavement than the treadmill then definitely sign up for the Central Park Core Tour by Fit Tours NYC. This 5k sight running class integrates core strength with balance and flexibility exercises. This is a great class to do with someone from out of town because you get to see sights along the way. Highlights include Bow Bridge, the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir, and Belvedere Castle. Class begins every Saturday at 8 a.m. and cost $39/person.

Pop Physique 270 Bowery

New York, NY 10012

646-502-7727 More: Best Local Hiking Trails In NYC Be a part of the Los Angeles craze over at Pop Physique. This California-brand has made its way to the East Coast to show everyone how to improve their posture and flexibility, increase abdominal strength, tone and body awareness. This one-hour ballet barre-based class uses the principles of dance to create long, lean lines and tight, compact muscles. You’ll start with a quick warm up (think planks and pushups) followed by some light weights to tone the upper body and an intense lower body workout on the ballet barre. One final stretch at the end will round out the workout. Try out one class for $32 or opt for one of their packages. Make sure to grab a pair of their cute pop socks, too.

Brick 257 W. 17th St.

New York, NY 10011

917-809-7455 More: Best MMA Gyms In NYC Step into Brick New York for one of the best all-inclusive group workouts in the city. Classes range from CrossFit – hello high-intensity workout – to Mobility, where you target key body parts through the use of bands, rollers, and other creative tools. Their popular B FIT class combines both their signature metabolic conditioning with select barbell movements. This allows all fitness levels to fine-tune technique, increase both strength and aerobic capacity, and get their sweat on! The best part about trying out this place? The first class is free! Definitely take advantage of that. There’s also a full service locker room along with a coffee bar and pro shop. Check it out for yourself at one of their two locations in Chelsea or Grand Central.

Bari 23 Leonard St.

New York, NY 10013

212-966-2274 More: Best Tech Gadgets For Fitness Lovers Feel like a kid again at Bari Studio. This place offers fun workout classes using the trampoline, dance, body conditioning and more. If it’s your first time, try signing up for Barione. This intro class features 20 minutes of dance, trampoline, and toning, so you can get a taste of everything. If you’re looking for little to no impact, then the Micro class is for you. This total body conditioning class uses props such as bands, barre, bari balls, and bari skimmers to target each muscle group and get your heart rate up. But if you’d just like to jump in the air, you can definitely do that during the Bounce class. This high-cardio workout uses jumpsport fitness trampolines, along with hanging resistance bands to help sculpt and strengthen your muscles and improve your balance. New clients can sign up for two weeks of unlimited classes for $99. Learn more here.