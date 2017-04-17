CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Panic Or Stampede May Happen Again At Penn Station, Expert Warns

April 17, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: Amtrak, Marcia Kramer, NJ Transit, Penn Station, Penn Station Panic

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A false alarm set off a stampede at Penn Station last week, and now some are worried that it could happen again – and that Penn Station is not prepared.

A chain of events led to a panic on Friday. First, a disabled NJ TRANSIT train led to widespread delays and left the train depot packed and crammed.

Then, as frustrated passengers crowded the platforms, Amtrak police used a Taser on a suspect, which some people mistook for the sound of gunshots.

“We received several dozen 9/11 calls from Penn Station and on 34th Street from Seventh Avenue to Broadway. All of those calls were determined to be unfounded,” NYPD Chief William Morris said. “Given our experience dealing with similar situations, we were able to quickly review all the 9/11 calls and determine that there were no actual shots fired.”

But terrified travelers ran in fear for their lives, leaving behind luggage, clothing and even shoes. As CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, at least 16 people were injured as they fled what they thought was a terrorist attack.

“It probably will happen again,” said security expert and former FBI agent Manny Gomez.

But there is even more troubling news. Officials admitted that there needs to be a better plan for dealing with panicked crowds at Penn Station – fears that could easily be set off in the post-9/11 world.

CBS2’s Kramer asked the Steven Santoro, the executive director of NJ TRANSIT, if there was a contingency plan to deal with panicked situations like the one Friday night and also to deal with large crowds.

“So at Penn Station, Amtrak is the owner of that facility,” Santoro said. “What we intend to do based on the last three incidents is to get together with Amtrak and make sure we have the proper crowd control. We need to talk to Amtrak and make sure that there is a proper plan.”

Is there a proper plan? Mike Tolbert – a spokesman for Amtrak, which shares tracks with NJ TRANSIT and the Long Island Rail Road – said: “Friday’s crowding situation remains under review.”

Tolbert later insisted, “There is a communications plan and constant coordination with both LIRR and NJ TRANSIT.”

New Jersey state Sen. Robert Gordon (D-Fair Lawn) said the rail agencies had better hop to it.

“We need to do contingency planning, because these events are going to happen more frequently,” Gordon said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said there is a plan for crowd problems on the LIRR tracks at Penn.

“What we do when we know there’s an incident that could cause massive crowding, we’ll actually meter off and barricade some entrances so that we can help sort of control and meter the crowding that comes in,” said MTA spokeswoman Beth DeFalco.

Gomez said more needs to be done, including a coordinated communications system for notifying passengers.

“The problem here was there was no information, and the lack of information caused that spark which eventually caused that stampede,” Gomez said.

Kramer asked Santoro whether he was satisfied with the NJ TRANSIT response to the events of Friday night.

“No – obviously, the crowds were still there,” Santoro said. “We need to get with Amtrak and work out a better plan for our customers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for first all responders at Penn Station to be trained in how to handle an anxious public. A representative for Gov. Chris Christie called the situation “unacceptable.”

The MTA said on Friday night, Amtrak police placed two people into custody for disobeying orders and used a Taser on one of them.

Amtrak later released a statement, saying the suspect was in custody. It also said the station was not evacuated and remained open.

The suspect remained hospitalized for psychological evaluation and was expected to be arrested after being discharged.

Meanwhile Monday, Amtrak said the NJ TRANST train that caused the massive crowding at Penn Station – and left passengers trapped on board for three hours – was stalled by mechanical problems involving the train’s pantograph, or power collector. Amtrak infrastructure was not to blame, the agency said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia