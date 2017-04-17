Several Hurt In Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Tractor Trailer In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hurt in a motor vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer in the Rosedale section of Queens Monday evening.
Police say the tractor trailer collided with another vehicle near the intersection of Rockaway Boulevard and Brookville Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.
Two people were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, according to the FDNY. Their condition was not immediately known.
Another person suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
