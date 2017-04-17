‘Jersey Shore’ Star ‘The Situation’ Pleads Not Guilty To Additional Tax Fraud Charges

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — “Jersey Shore” reality TV show star Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino and his brother were arraigned Monday on additional tax fraud charges in Newark federal court.
Michael Sorrentino was indicted this month on charges including tax evasion, structuring bank deposits to avoid reporting requirements and falsifying records. His brother, Marc, was charged with falsifying records to obstruct a grand jury investigation.
The brothers previously pleaded not guilty to charges they filed bogus tax returns on nearly $9 million and claimed millions in personal expenses as business expenses.
Sorrentino said nothing during his 12 minute hearing Monday, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported. He also did not speak to reporters while leaving court with his fiancée.
“He pleaded not guilty. He plans to go to trial. He plans to establish his innocence,” attorney Henry Klingemen said.
Klingemen says his client hired someone to do his taxes and did nothing wrong.
Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the MTV reality show, which followed the lives of a group of young housemates and ran from 2009 to 2012.
