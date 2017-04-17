TLC Seeks To Require Tipping Option In Uber App

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In a few months – you will probably see a new feature in your Uber app allowing you to tip the driver.
As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, New York City is planning to force Uber to bring in the feature.
Taxi and Limousine Commissioner Meera Joshi said dozens of Uber drivers testified at a hearing last week and convinced her.
“The ability to get a tip would really improve their income,” Joshi said.
The public will get another chance to weigh in on the rule before it takes effect, but it will essentially require any car service to accept tips the same way customers pay the fare.
Joshi believes Uber will be fine with the plan.
“I don’t anticipate opposition,” she said. “I think they sort of knew that the will of the people was in the way of adding a tipping function.”
WCBS 880 asked Uber about it. The company said in a statement that it has not yet seen the proposal, but it is always striving to offer the best earning opportunities for drivers.