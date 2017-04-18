David Fizdale Joins This Fraternity Of Coaches Who Gave Us Epic Rants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Grizzlies coach David Fizdale was the talk of the NBA after he ripped the officiating in his team’s Monday night playoff loss to the Spurs.

In his postgame news conference, Fizdale blurted out memorable lines such as “They’re not going to rook us” and “Take that for data!”

Grizz coach David Fizdale unloads on the referees pic.twitter.com/ibPcWvpyc1 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 18, 2017

The tirade got us thinking about some of the other classic rants by coaches in recent memory.

David Bennett, Coastal Carolina (2011)

After a bad practice, Bennett shared a story about a cat that got trapped in his kitchen and explained to his players that he needs more “dogs” on his team, and fewer cats.

Jim Mora, Indianapolis Colts (2001)

How much of a classic is this one? Sixteen years later, if you say the word “playoffs” to someone, there’s a solid chance he or she will suddenly break into a high-pitched Mora impersonation. This wasn’t Mora’s only gem. Just after what turned out to be his last game with the Saints in 1996, he ranted that “we couldn’t do diddly poo.”

Dennis Green, Arizona Cardinals (2006)

Playing on “Monday Night Football” in 2006, the 1-4 Cardinals blew a 20-point lead to the 5-0 Bears. “The Bears are who we thought they were! And we let them off the hook!” Green said before walking off the stage.

John Tortorella, Tampa Bay Lightning (2007)

Following a playoff loss to the Devils, the volatile coach appeared as though he hoped to get through his entire postgame news conference by repeating the line “We know what we did.” When one reporter challenged him for more, things turned ugly. (Warning: Explicit language)

John Tortorella, New York Rangers (2010)

Tortorella has too much animosity for the media to be limited to just one entry on this list. You know a press conference has truly gone off the rails when a coach asks a reporter, “Have you ever fought before?”

Bobby Knight, Indiana (1993)

When asked to predict what kind of production he might get out of guard Damon Bailey in the following season, Knight began to pretend a glass on the table was a crystal ball.

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State, 2007

The Cowboys coach was upset over what a newspaper reporter wrote about one of his players. He began pointing his finger and shouting at a news conference: “Come after me!” I’m a man! I’m 40!”

Herm Edwards, Jets (2002)

“You play to win the game! Hello!” This now-classic speech was given after Gang Green lost at home to the Browns, dropping their record to 2-5.