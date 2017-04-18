Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: April 18, 2017

After a heated debate about Yoenis Cespedes hustling and yawning on the air, Boomer had nothing but nice things to say about Jerry Recco during Tuesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day.”
How about those Yankees? The guys discussed the Bombers after their eighth straight win, and then got into the Mets, who will be looking to do some winning of their own with the Phillies coming to town.
Later, Boomer and Craig talked about the Jets restricting the media’s access to the players for some reason, and Carmelo Anthony dealing with some off-the-court issues. The Blonde Bomber took some shots at New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s love for Bon Jovi, and a fella calling himself “Falcon” provided a critique, plus much more.
