Boomer & Carton: Yanks Keep Winning, OBJ Needs To Grow Up, And Jets’ Limited Media Access

Like them or not, the Yankees are making a ton of noise to begin the 2017 season.
Despite numerous injuries and an underwhelming start by ace Masahiro Tanaka, the Bombers have won eight straight games, which has Craig beside himself with joy and Boomer paying more attention than usual.
The Mets will get back after it Tuesday night when they host the Phillies. According to the guys, the barely-above-.500 Amazins’ need some of their veterans to step up.
As for football, Odell Beckham, Jr. is showing yet again that he has some growing up to do, while the Jets refused access to the media for their strength and conditioning day, instead providing reporters with canned player quotes.
It was quite a start to Tuesday’s show, to say the least.
Have a listen.